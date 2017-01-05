January transfer window: Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa approach for Henri Lansbury

Steve Bruce has confirmed Villa have made an approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.

The 25-year-old is one of several potential targets as the Villa boss looks to strengthen his midfield during the January transfer window.

Villa are thought to have made an offer of around £3million earlier this week and Bruce confirmed the club were now awaiting a response.

“We have made an enquiry for Lansbury,” he said. “That is all we have done. That is far as it has gone so far.

“There are a few we are looking at. Nothing more than that.”

The manager laughed off reports of Villa making a bid for Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens.