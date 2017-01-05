January transfer window: Aston Villa keeping tabs on Conor Hourihane

Villa are keeping tabs on Barnsley’s Conor Hourihane with boss Steve Bruce eager to bolster his midfield options during the January transfer window.

Adding strength in the middle of the park has increasingly become a priority for Bruce and Villa are widely reported to have made a £3million bid for Nottingham Forest’s Henri Lansbury earlier this week.

Hourihane is another player on their radar following his impressive performances in the Championship for the Tykes. The 25-year-old has netted five goals in 24 appearances this term and like Lansbury is out of contract this summer, meaning he would potentially be available for a significantly reduced fee.

Speaking about his future earlier this week, Hourihane said: “I am a Barnsley player as it is. I have got a contract until the end of the season and I will see where it takes us.

“I am concentrating on my football at the moment and will let what I do on the pitch do my talking.”

Any pursuit of Lansbury could meanwhile be complicated by competition from other clubs and the ongoing uncertainty at Forest, where American John Jay Moores is set to complete a protracted takeover.

Derby had a £2.5million bid rejected earlier this week, with Forest boss Philippe Montanier still hopeful of convincing the 26-year-old to sign a new contract at the City Ground.