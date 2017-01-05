Aston Villa transfer news: Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone joins on-loan

Villa have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan capture of Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone.

The 23-year-old has joined until the end of the season and is in line to make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Tottenham.

Johnstone is currently third choice at Old Trafford but highly-rated by Villa boss Steve Bruce and goalkeeping coach Gary Walsh.

He has previously spent time on loan at Walsall in League One and made four appearances in the Championship last season while at Preston.

“I’m really pleased to have joined Aston Villa - it’s a massive club,” said Johnstone.

“I’m really excited to be here. Aston Villa were interested and it’s an opportunity I jumped at. It’s one you simply can’t turn down. I’m really delighted to be here and I’m happy that it’s all sorted.

“I can’t wait to work with Steve Bruce too. I’ve heard very good things about the manager. You can see his track record.

“He’s good for the club and I can’t wait to get going now.”

Bruce had been eager to add a new goalkeeper during the window, with Pierluigi Gollini and Mark Bunn both failing to convince so far this season.