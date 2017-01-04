Aston Villa transfer news: Middlesbrough confirm £6m Rudy Gestede deal

Rudy Gestede’s 18-month stay at Villa has come to an end after the striker completed a move to Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Riverside after the clubs agreed fee thought to be around £6million, the same amount Villa paid Blackburn for his services in the summer of 2015.

Gestede scored 10 goals in 51 appearances for the club during that time. Yet his stay in the Midlands was largely a disappointment and he had fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park.

His final outing for the club came as a substitute in last Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds.

With Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew away at the Africa Cup of Nations for up to a month, Gestede’s departure leaves Steve Bruce with just Ross McCormack, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy as his attacking options.

But the Villa boss is thought to be targeting midfield reinforcements as a priority and this is likely to be where the fee from Gestede’s exit will be reinvested.