Aston Villa linked with Henri Lansbury as Rudy Gestede set to move to Middlesbrough

Villa are reportedly lining up a swoop for Nottingham Forest’s Henri Lansbury – as striker Rudy Gestede was completing a move to Middlesbrough today.

Gestede passed a medical last night after a £6m fee was agreed for the Benin international.

Meanwhile Villa boss Steve Bruce is said to be ready to bid for Forest’s former Arsenal youngster Lansbury, who is out of contract in the summer. Forest have already rejected a £2.5million bid from neighbours Derby County.

Bruce has also warned Villa they must start matching the effort of their opponents in order to improve their rotten away record. The manager has delivered a blunt message to his players that they aren’t good enough to turn up and expect to win, after watching them fall to a third defeat in four on their travels at Cardiff.

He said: “We can’t just show the mentality that we turn up and they’ll roll over because we’re Aston Villa. You have to be honest and genuine. It’s what the Championship is.”