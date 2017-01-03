January transfer window: Steve Bruce closing in on his first Aston Villa signing

Villa hope to complete the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the coming days with boss Steve Bruce admitting his team’s mentality must improve quickly.

Yesterday’s 1-0 defeat Cardiff left Villa 12th in the Championship, seven points adrift of the play-off places and Bruce fuming at another first-half no-show on the road.

The manager intends to use the January transfer window as a means of improving the balance of his squad and is targeting players who can improve what he has.

Johnstone, third choice at Old Trafford, has been identified as an upgrade on current keeping duo Pierluigi Gollini and Mark Bunn, who have both failed to convince.

Striker Rudy Gestede is meanwhile set to depart for Middlesbrough in a deal worth around £6million.

Bruce said: “There is one deal we hope is imminent but that is as far as we are aware. Unless we find the real ones or the right ones, I am not just going to bring people to the club unless we can improve.

“I will do everything I possibly can to find the right ones who go and make sure we challenge in this division.”

Joe Ralls’ first-half strike was enough to condemn Villa to a third defeat in four on their travels and Bruce hit out at his team’s slow start.

“If we keep putting in those performances, then I can understand why another manager has lost his job because that performance in the first half was not to the standard required,” he said.

Bruce admitted any players who come in must be able to handle the pressure of playing for the club.

He added: “I will do the thing I have always done, which is to try and make sure we get the ones who fit what Aston Villa means.”