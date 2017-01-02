Rudy Gestede edging closer to Aston Villa exit after talk of accepted £6m bid

Rudy Gestede is edging closer a Villa exit as the striker continues talks over a move to Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old was not included in Villa’s squad for Monday’s game at Cardiff and is understood to be in Teesside negotiating a deal.

Villa boss Steve Bruce confirmed last week discussions were ongoing over a move and reports earlier on Monday claimed a bid of £6million had been accepted.

Gestede joined Villa for the same amount from Blackburn in the summer for 2015 but his time in the West Midlands has for the most part been a disappointment.

He was part of the team relegated from the Premier League last season and though he has made 19 appearances in the Championship this term, the majority of those have been from the bench.

Bruce is expected to use the funds from his sale to strengthen other areas of his squad.

“I have got six centre-forwards. We have to get the balance of the squad right,” he said last week.

Villa hope to complete a loan deal for Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone in the coming days.