Villa began 2017 with the kind of performance which can rarely be repeated between now and May if the year is to include a return to the Premier League.

Joe Ralls’ first-half goal was enough to condemn them to a defeat which, while far from fatal in their pursuit of a play-off places, again highlighted the deficiencies which must be addressed quickly if a challenge is to be sustained.

Steve Bruce’s team have now lost three of their last four on their travels and this performance was, for the first hour at least, reminiscent of last month’s defeat at Norwich, with Villa barely landing a blow against opponents who led early through Ralls’ goal and should have extended the advantage by more.

A late rally in the final half-hour, which saw Ross McCormack hit the bar and Gabriel Agbonlahor twice denied Brian Murphy, could not disguise the fact this was another display where Villa fell some way short.

It could not hide the toothlessness of a frontline shorn of talisman Jonathan Kodjia, or the lack of bite in a midfield where Mile Jedinak missed out through illness and Ashley Westwood and Gary Gardner were hauled off at half-time, such was their lack of impact.

There was also no getting away from the fact that Villa, for the second match running, conceded a goal where questions needed to be asked of goalkeeper Mark Bunn, or the fact that this performance was an isolated incident.

Bruce’s team had escaped from indifferent outings against Burton and Leeds in the previous week with four points. This time, there was no way out.

Two of the three changes made to the team which drew 1-1 with Leeds were far from unexpected, with Villa unsuccessful in efforts to convince Ivory Coast to allow Kodjia to play. Rudy Gestede, meanwhile, is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough.

The surprise, enforced, change came in midfield, where Gardner returned in place of Jedinak, who missed out through illness. Jack Grealish did start, after recovering from a dead leg sustained against Leeds.

It was Grealish who would have the first effort on goal after a rather subdued opening to the game, though his volley from an Albert Adomah cross was comfortably claimed by Murphy in the Cardiff goal.

Yet it was a rare moment of concern for the hosts during an opening half they went on to dominate, opening the scoring on the 16 minute mark through Ralls.

Just as against Leeds last Thursday, it was a moment to forget for Bunn, who began the build-up to the goal when he needlessly caught an over-hit Joe Bennett free-kick, his momentum carrying him over the byline to hand the hosts a corner.

The first one was eventually cleared behind yet the second forced home by Ralls after Villa failed to clear, Bunn failed to claim and the ball fell perfectly for the midfielder at the far post.

For Villa, the only consolation was that they were not further behind at the break, though you had to wonder how as the hosts missed three clear cut chances to increase their lead.

Kadeem Harris fired over from eight yards out from Lee Peltier’s pull-back after the full-back had escaped the attentions of Leandro Bacuna and Jordan Amavi with ease.

Kenneth Zohore then somehow hit the bar from all of three yards out after Sean Morrison had headed a free-kick back across the face of goal. The loose ball fell invitingly to Bennett ten yards out but his scuffed effort was cleared off the line by Adomah.

Moments later a mix-up at the back allowed Zohore a sight at goal, ten yards out but a momentary hesitation allowed Amavi to recover and clear behind.

Changes at the break were inevitable. Bruce made two of them, replacing the ineffective Gardner and Westwood with Agbonlahor and Aaron Tshibola.

It was the latter’s first appearance since the 1-1 draw with Wolves back in October and he at least added some direction to Villa’s midfield.

Yet it was Cardiff who continued to carve out the chances as the visitors huffed and puffed. Gunnarsson pounced on a loose pass from Chester and advanced to the edge of the box before shooting wide.

Finally Villa began to gain some traction, their progress helped by the hosts conceding a succession of fouls in their own half. When Grealish was brought down on the edge of the box, just past the hour mark, McCormack sent the free-kick crashing off the bar.

With the crowd starting to make their displeasure known toward referee Andy Davies, Villa made some headway. Amavi sent Agbonlahor away down the left and in a move reminiscent of his former self, the veteran striker cut inside before firing a right-footed shot which Murphy pushed away one-handed.

The keeper was more fortunate soon after when Agbonlahor shot from the edge of the box and he got enough in the way to send the ball spinning a foot over the bar. From the corner, Adomah pulled a shot just wide of the near post.

Into the final ten minutes, Bacuna fired over from the edge of the box after Cardiff failed to clear a corner. Yet there was no way through for Villa, who were left with plenty to ponder.

Cardiff (4-4-2): Murphy, Peltier, Bamba, Manga, Bennett (Connolly 82), Harris, Gunnarsson, Ralls, Morrison ©, Hoilett (Noone 37), Zohore Subs not used: Richards, Pilkington, Lambert, Huws, Wilson (gk).

Villa (4-3-3): Bunn, Hutton, Chester ©, Baker, Amavi, Bacuna, Gardner (Tshibola HT), Westwood (Agbonlahor HT), Adomah, McCormack (Hepburn-Murphy 82), Grealish Subs not used: Elphick, Ayew, Cissokho, Gollini (gk).