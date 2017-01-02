Aston Villa offer to get goal ace Jonathan Kodjia flying

Villa offered to put on a private plane for Jonathan Kodjia so their top scorer could play against Cardiff City, it has emerged.

Boss Steve Bruce revealed the offer was made last week in a bid to convince Ivory Coast to allow Kodjia to feature in today’s game, before meeting up with the national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old, who has netted eight goals in the last 13 games, is scheduled to report for a pre-tournament training camp in Paris and Villa were prepared to fly him out immediately after the match.

But the request last night appeared to have fallen on deaf ears, with Bruce as good as resigned to being without the striker for up to seven matches, depending on how far Ivory Coast progress in Gabon.

The situation has clearly been a source of frustration for Bruce, who did receive permission from Ghana for Jordan Ayew to play against the Bluebirds.

Neither is he the only manager affected, with Manchester United also set to be without defender Eric Bailly for their fixture against West Ham after a similar request was

refused.

Bruce has meanwhile promised midfielder Aaron Tshibola his time will come after admitting he is still searching to find his best team.

Bruce said: “Tshibola is still young. His time will come. He is only a boy.”