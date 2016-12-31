Steve Bruce looking to find balance for Aston Villa squad

Boss Steve Bruce admits Villa remain a long way from the finished article as he seeks to improve the balance of his squad during the January transfer window.

A haul of 25 points from his first 13 games in charge has seen Villa climb into the top half of the Championship table. Yet they remain five points adrift of the play-offs and Bruce hopes to address some issues during the window.

Striker Rudy Gestede could leave for Middlesbrough in a £6.5million deal, with the funds being used to bring in a central midfielder or right-back. Bruce also hopes to complete a loan deal for Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone.

He said: “I am under no illusion. The balance of the squad is still not quite right.

“There is still a lot of work to do because we are just getting started. Hopefully there are shoots of recovery.

“Let’s hope we can add a few, we will definitely lose a few I would have thought. I have got six centre-forwards. We have to get the balance of the squad right.”

Jack Grealish has meanwhile emerged as a doubt for Monday’s game at Cardiff City. The playmaker was forced off after sustaining a dead leg during Thursday night’s 1-1 draw with Leeds at Villa Park.