Spending sprees, spats and season tickets: Our most read Aston Villa stories of 2016

Aston Villa's 2016 has been an emotional rollercoaster to say the least, with the club's first Premier League relegation, a new owner stepping in and numerous spats all making headlines.

Here are our most read Aston Villa stories of 2016, click on the headline for the full take.

Aston Villa's loss of over £27m didn't make good reading for fans, but it was certainly something which got most of the Villa faithful clicking.

Reported in March, news following the financial loss got even worse, with Villa propping up the table and headed for relegation as talk of their previous season's losses was at its peak.

Plenty of you pulled out the popcorn to watch Stan Collymore and Joleon Lescott go head to head on Twitter.

This story came after Villa's relegation was confirmed, and at least offered some entertainment to fans who had seen just a handful of wins all season long.

Collymore's tweet mocking the Former Albion defender totalled almost 1500 retweets, 8000 less that Lescott's infamous car tweet which was one of the triggers for the argument.

Following the news of Villa's impending takeover, fans were understandably excited about the prospect of moving on from Randy Lerner.

However, after reports began to surface questioning Dr Tony Xia's assets - this article quickly garnered plenty of attention.

Fortunately, the issue didn't create a hurdle in the club's sale, with fans now enjoying the doctor's reign.

Who said being the Villa boss was easy, eh? Certainly not Garry Thompson, who gave former Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo a word of warning before he took up the post.

Thompson warned of lengthy contracts and players which needed shipping out - but it didn't save the Italian, who was out of the door well before the year was out.

Aston Villa's disastrous Premier League campaign was ugly whatever way you looked at it.

Jordan Ayew and Idrissa Gana didn't help things in the spring either by reportedly confronting fans after a demoralising 3-2 loss to Watford.

The pair were substituted late on as Ian Black's men blew a one goal lead after Aly Cissokho saw red. Black went onto say the confrontation was "absolutely nothing".

Clearly our readers thought otherwise.

The tight purse strings of Lerner clearly cast away, Villa fans clicked in their droves to read about the £50m which Roberto Di Matteo was given by Tony Xia to spend on players.

The news came just days after Di Matteo's appointment as manager, getting fans thinking about the possible signings which he could make with the war chest.

Of course, on top of that - Di Matteo also had the less enviable task of shipping out the players he didn't want at the club.

Roberto Di Matteo got right to it when cutting down his squad, shown most notably with this report, which saw Joleon Lescott, Scott Sinclair and Carlos Sanchez all linked with moves away.

Lescott ended up heading to Greece in an ill-fated move, whilst Sanchez and Sinclair headed to Fiorentina and Celtic respectively.

Di Matteo obviously saw replacements including Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak and James Chester join the team as replacements - all of whom have settled well.

Plenty of fans were left fuming following Villa's shocking Premier League campaign last season - and one fan even went as far as returning his season ticket. Only for Villa to send it right back.

Roger Wheeler, from Dudley was the man who went out of his way to send his season ticket back to the club, but after getting them back things certainly got worse before they got better.

Villa went on a torrid run to end the season losing ten of their last eleven, before finishing bottom of the table.

The most read story from our Aston Villa vault from this season was one which actually didn't end up getting nailed down.

New manager Roberto Di Matteo was linked with 'Bundesliga goal machine' Bas Dost, who now plys his trade with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

The 6ft 5in Dutchman didn't end up heading to B6 of course, although with eight goals in eleven appearances for his new team it seems Villa might've missed a trick by not splashing the cash on him.