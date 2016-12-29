Aston Villa transfer news: Rudy Gestede set to leave with Middlesbrough favourites

Rudy Gestede could be set to leave Villa in the January transfer window with Middlesbrough understood to be in talks over signing the striker.

Boss Steve Bruce has confirmed a “Premier League club” are interested in the 28-year-old, who joined Villa from Blackburn for £6million in the summer of 2015.

The club is believed to Boro and a deal could be completed when the transfer window opens early next week.

Bruce said: “I do believe there is a Premier League club talking to him. I will probably know more tomorrow. We will see how that develops.

“That is all I can say.”

Gestede made his 19th appearance of the season as a late substitute in Villa’s 1-1 draw with Leeds on Thursday evening.

The Benin international has netted four goals this term but has found himself behind Jonathan Kodjia, Jordan Ayew and Ross McCormack in the pecking order and Bruce is eager to improve the balance of his squad.

The manager said: “I have six centre-forwards so I maybe have to sell one to buy in a midfield player or another defender. In that respect the balance of the squad is not quite there yet.”