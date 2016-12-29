A year which contained its fair share of sobering moments for Villa ended with a dramatic draw which at the very least ensured the Championship play-off positions remain a realistic target for 2017.

Jonathan Kodjia’s penalty, five minutes from time, salvaged a point for Steve Bruce’s team from a game which for much of the second half looked destined to end in a first home defeat of the campaign.

Pontus Jansson’s opener, which crept under the body of Villa keeper Mark Bunn, had Leeds on course to record a second win over Bruce’s men in the space of a few weeks and open up a ten-point gap over the hosts.

As it was, it remains at seven thanks to Kodjia’s goal, his ninth of the season and third from the penalty spot, after George Cooper was adjudged to have handled in the box.

The spot-kick was only awarded after referee Roger East had consulted with his assistant and it set up a breathless finale which saw Leeds winger Hadi Sacko hit the bar from close range and Kodjia denied a winner by a point-blank Robert Green save.

Having named an unchanged team for Boxing Day’s 2-1 win over Burton, Bruce made three for the visit of Leeds with Grealish, Ashley Westwood and Jordan Ayew all starting in place of Gary Gardner, Albert Adomah and Ross McCormack, for whom a first goal in more than three months was not enough to keep a place in the team.

The XI selected was not dissimilar to the one which started the other previous defeat in Bruce’s reign, the 1-0 defeat at Norwich in which Villa barely registered a shot on target.

Here, they came flying out of the blocks and twice in the opening five minutes came close to taking the lead.

Kodjia was presented with a glorious chance to open the scoring after just 60 seconds when a dreadful Kalvin Phillips backpass left him with just Green to beat. But the ball seemed to take an age to reach the striker, who seemed to hesitate, allowing Jansson to dive in and block the shot.

The same two players were then involved in Villa’s next opportunity soon after, Kodjia’s shot from 25 yards taking a big deflection off Jansson, forcing goalkeeper Robert Green into a sprawling save down to his left.

Unsurprisingly, the frenetic pace of the opening could not be maintained but as the half wore on it was still Villa who looked the more likely to break the deadlock. Quick feet were needed by Green to tip wide an Ayew free-kick which looked for a moment like it might drop over the keeper’s head and inside the far post.

James Chester then sent a looping header, from a brilliant Jordan Amavi, inches wide of the far post with Green scrambling to get there.

Leeds threatened only fleetingly. A Stuart Dallas cross dropped a few feet wide of the far post after being left by Nathan Baker, while good strength and pace were needed by Westwood to beat Hadi Sacko to a through ball.

It wasn’t until stoppage time the visitors registered their first attempt on goal and, even then, Dallas’ ambitious half-volley from the corner of the box dropped well over the bar.

Of more concern to Villa was the injury sustained by Grealish late in the opening half in a coming together with Jansson. It forced Bruce into a change within four minutes of the restart, with McCormack introduced against his former club.

The Scot was into the game immediately, firing in a cross which Green punched away with Kodjia lurking.

Leeds were yet to test Bunn but in the 54th minute had the lead as the keeper proved unable to handle the first effort which came his way. It was poor all round from Villa, who left Jansson unmarked at a corner and then could only watch as the defender’s header crept under Bunn and over the line.

A minute later, with Villa still reeling, the Swede almost doubled the advantage in spectacular with a volley which crashed off the top of the bar, after again being afforded acres of space in the box.

Suddenly, it was all Leeds and only an offside flag prevented Sacko a clear run at goal.

When Kodjia then tried to spark the hosts back into life with a determined run and shot, Green again proved equal to the effort with another sharp save.

Into the final 20 minutes, Ayew sent a shot wide of the far post from outside the box, while Bunn was quick off his line to deny Sacko at close range.

Bruce brought on Rudy Gestede and Adomah in a bid to find the leveller. The latter promptly delivered a cross which Ayling headed narrowly over his own bar.

Then, with five minutes to go, the leveller duly arrived in dramatic fashion. Villa’s players reacted with fury when referee Roger East initially waved away their appeals for a spot-kick after Cooper led with his arm while attempting to jump with Gestede. After consulting with his assistant, the penalty was awarded and Kodjia stepped up to net his ninth of the season from the spot.

With Villa Park now a crescendo of noise, Leeds almost nicked it when Sacko dispossessed Amavi but Bunn was able to deflect his shot onto the bar.

Green then denied Kodjia at point blank range in stoppage time, while the striker also shot wide as both sides pushed for victory.

Villa (4-2-3-1): Bunn, Hutton, Chester (c), Baker, Amavi, Jedinak (Gestede 78), Westwood, Bacuna Grealish (McCormack 49), Ayew (Adomah 78), Kodjia Subs not used: Elphick, Agbonlahor, Gardner, Gollini (gk).

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Green, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Bridcutt (Vieira 83), Sacko, Dallas (Hernandez 57), Roofe (Wood 69), Doukara Subs not used: Denton, Mowatt, Wood, Antonsson, Silvestri (gk).