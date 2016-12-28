Leandro Bacuna: No time for Aston Villa to ease off the gas

Leandro Bacuna admits maintaining momentum is a must for Villa if they want to close the gap on the Championship top six.

Steve Bruce’s side will be targeting a third straight league win – a feat they have not achieved since April 2010 – when they host in-form Leeds tomorrow night.

A 2-1 victory over Burton on Boxing Day, their fifth on the spin at home, lifted Villa into the top ten but they remain six points adrift of the play-off positions.

Bacuna is eager to continue the run as they seek revenge against fifth-placed Leeds, who won the season’s first meeting between the clubs 2-0 at Elland Road earlier this month.

He said: “

When we’re at home we feel confident. The crowd are behind us trying to push us on. It’s good we got the support. Playing at home is good, we feel positive. If you get a few back-to-back wins it would be good for us because we can keep climbing the table.”

Bacuna netted only his eighth goal for the club in the win over Burton. The midfielder has not always enjoyed the best of relationships with Villa’s supporters and was one of several players targeted at the end of last season, when the club were relegated from the Premier League.

But he has impressed when called upon this season and is now keen to put the past behind him.

“There was a time when the fans weren’t pleased but I have settled down and I’m trying to push on now,” he said.