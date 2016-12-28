African Cup of Nations: Aston Villa face anxious wait on duo

Villa are waiting to discover if Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew will be available for Monday’s game at Cardiff City with the duo preparing to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Top scorer Kodjia and strike partner Ayew have been called up by Ivory Coast and Ghana respectively for next month’s tournament and Villa have made representations to both national associations, requesting their departures are delayed until after the Bluebirds clash.

If unsuccessful, it would mean Thursday night’s home game with Leeds being potentially the last time either Kodjia or Ayew feature for Villa until February, depending on how well their national team’s perform in Gabon.

Boss Steve Bruce explained: “They leave us on January 2 (Monday). We are trying to see if they can play against Cardiff.

“We have gone to their associations and are waiting for them to come back to us. It has been difficult, as you might imagine.”

Kodjia has scored seven goals in 12 games since Bruce replaced Roberto Di Matteo but could now miss up to seven games should Ivory Coast reach the final of the cup, which takes place on February 5.

Bruce has made no secret of the need for some of the club’s other strikers to step up during his absence.

He said: “Of course they (Kodjia and Ayew) are big players but we knew that when we signed them. The Africa Cup of Nations lasts a month.

“We have four or five games but there are plenty of others who, hopefully, can rise to the challenge. It’s a big opportunity.”

Villa were backed by a near sell-out crowd when beating Burton 2-1 on Boxing Day and another big attendance is expected for the visit of Leeds, as Bruce’s team hunt a sixth successive home win.

Reports in the north-east on Wednesday night meanwhile claimed Middlesbrough are closing in on a £6.5million deal for out-of-favour Villa striker Rudy Gestede.