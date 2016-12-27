Tony Xia: Aston Villa rejected £25million bid for Jordan Amavi but Jordan Veretout is available

Tony Xia has claimed Aston Villa have rejected a £25m bid for Jordan Amavi from an unnamed club, but is willing to sell unsettled midfielder Jordan Veretout.

The Aston Villa owner took to Twitter this afternoon in response to a report that Marseille had offered £10m for the French U21 international.

Amavi has been one of the success stories for Villa this season and Xia was quick to rubbish the report and state that Villa had turned down a far bigger offer for the defender.

Don't bother reading this. I can tell we have rejected an offer of £25M for @@JordanAmavi He will grow bigger at @AVFCOfficial ! https://t.co/QahCQ1vOgA — Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) December 27, 2016

Liverpool have also been linked with the left-back who started the season second choice behind Aly Cissokho.

However he did reveal the fellow Frenchman Jordan Veretout would be allowed to leave after struggling to settle in the West Midlands.

Not crazy. We will accept this Jordan leaving as he didn't feel happy at Villa. https://t.co/jpWcnFCPng — Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) December 27, 2016

Veretout is currently out on loan back with Saint-Ettiene after suffering relegation with Villa last season.