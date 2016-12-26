Steve Bruce hoping Ross McCormack’s Aston Villa winner is just the start

Steve Bruce hopes Ross McCormack’s Boxing Day winner against Burton will help the striker kickstart his Villa career.

The Scot netted just his third goal since last summer’s £12million move from Fulham as Villa edged past the determined Brewers in front of a packed Villa Park.

McCormack hadn’t scored since September 11 and Bruce hopes the goal will give the 30-year-old the confidence boost required.

“Ross has not had it easy since he came here,” said Bruce. “I hope it gives him the confidence. We all know he is a very good player at this level.

“He has found it a struggle but a winning goal can breed that bit of confidence.

“Let’s see how he recovers over the next few days. There is a big game coming up against his old club on Thursday.”

He continued: “Let’s hope he can go on now. For me he still had a lot of work to do. His fitness levels can be better. He knows that. But he got a winning goal and that will help him.”

The 2-1 win means Villa have won their last five home games and moved them to within three points of the top six. But Bruce admitted his team were “probably fortunate” to see-off a Burton team who gave as good as they got and will feel aggrieved not to have earned at least a point.

A stunning goal from former Villa youth team striker Jamie Ward had brought the visitors level after Leandro Bacuna had opened the scoring. Lloyd Dyer then hit the post, just minutes before McCormack fired the winner for Villa.

“We have had the better chances but we found it a bit of a struggle,” admitted Bruce. “I don’t think anyone who saw it would say anything different.

“We have been able to create two, three, four bits of stuff which have won us the match in the end.

“It was a tough afternoon for everyone and I think that is what the Championship is. If we are going to go forward our football has to be better.”

Villa were backed by the biggest home crowd of the season and Bruce added: “We kept making mistake after mistake and the crowd then rightly let us know.

“It was magnificent support. Good to see.”