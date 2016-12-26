The biggest crowd at Villa Park this season got the result they wanted, yet in rather more nervy fashion than many might have expected.

Ross McCormack’s winner, 12 minutes from time, extended Villa’s winning streak at home to five, the first time they have achieved the mark since 1993. It also kept Steve Bruce’s side well in touch with the Championship play-off positions.

Yet while the result was everything the manager would have wanted, the performance was another reminder of the deficiencies which will need addressing during the January transfer window, if a push for the top six is to be maintained.

This might have been the seventh win in 12 games since Bruce was appointed yet still nothing is coming easy for Villa. On another day, and with a little more fortune, Burton might have left Villa Park with a famous victory. The team which began the decade in non-league made a mockery of the vast difference in resources between the two clubs with a performance of considerable confidence.

Jamie Ward, a Villa supporter who was once on the club’s books as a youngster, scored a spectacular goal to cancel out Leandro Bacuna’s opener.

For much of the afternoon, it looked enough to earn his team at least a point, before McCormack netted just his third goal of the season to snatch the three points. Though it was the simplest of finishes, into an open goal from two yards out, it should nevertheless give the Scot some confidence and his manager some reassurance ahead of Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew's departure to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Bruce had made six changes to the team which won 1-0 at QPR last time out and hinted he might do something similar for this fixture. Whether a deliberate bluff or not, the manager ultimately named exactly the same starting XI from the victory at Loftus Road.

Burton’s team, meanwhile, contained just one change to the side which lost 2-1 to Newcastle last time out, Ward replacing Chris O’Grady up front.

Villa have generally saved their best performances for their own supporters this term, collecting almost two-thirds of their points total from home fixtures.

Yet it was the visitors, without a win on the road all term, who were quickest out of the blocks.

Three times in the opening ten minutes they came close to opening the scoring. But both Brayford and Ward were unable to connect cleanly with low Matty Taylor crosses, while sharp reflexes were required from Villa keeper Mark Bunn to spare Mile Jedinak’s blushes, when the midfielder inadvertently sent Lloyd Dyer’s cross hurtling toward his own goal.

Villa were second best but almost went in front when Burton keeper Jon McLaughlin could only tip an Alan Hutton cross invitingly into the path of Bacuna at the far post. The midfielder had time to set himself but with two defenders and the keeper in his eyeline, side-footed wide of the far post.

Minutes later, Bacuna made no mistake from a similar distance when he headed Villa in front. The 25-year-old was involved early in the move, breaking out of his own half and finding Albert Adomah on the right, before continuing his run to meet the winger’s cross with a header which flew past McLaughlin and into the net.

Yet the goal did not calm the hosts, who continued to play in fits and starts while their opponents looked the more composed and settled unit.

Naylor sent an effort straight at Bunn from distance before Ward equalised, just past the half-hour mark, in spectacular fashion, converting Brayford’s cross with a scissor kick which flew past Ward and sent 3,000 travelling supporters into rapture.

The striker would have had a second soon after but for the reflexes of Bunn, who pushed his curling effort past the far post.

Grealish replaced Gardner, who had required treatment after taking a kick from Lucas Akins, at the break as Bruce looked to provide his team with more attacking intent.

The effect was swift and Villa were almost back ahead, after Grealish embarked on a driving run which was ended by McLaughlin getting enough on his shot to prevent it creeping over the line. Jonathan Kodjia did convert the loose from a yard out - albeit from an offside position.

Finally, the openings were starting to come for Villa, even if they were unable to make them count. McCormack released Bacuna down the left but his pull-back was missed by Kodjia and then blazed over at the far post by Adomah.

Burton were hardly playing second fiddle though. The home side’s sloppiness in possession frequently offered the visitors reason for encouragement on the counter, Lloyd Dyer whipping the ball across the face of Villa’s goal after one such move.

Dyer also saw a volley blocked by Adomah as the game ticked into the final quarter. The winger then gave Villa yet another warning with a shot from the left which hit the outside of the post with Bunn beaten.

Bruce’s reaction was to remove a midfielder and bring on a striker, with Ayew replacing the out-of-sorts Jedinak. Within three minutes, his team were back in front, Ayew playing a key role with a cross which McLaughlin got a hand to but couldn’t hold, the ball falling straight into the path of McCormack, who was able to take a touch with his left boot before lashing home with his right.

With Villa Park suddenly alive with noise, Kodjia almost increased the advantage a minute later when he cut inside and lashed a shot a foot or so wide of the far post.

Villa’s nerves were not to be eased and only brilliant defensive work from Ayew denied Brayford a clear sight of goal from close range. Then, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bunn preserved the win when he tipped over Naylor’s close range header.

Villa (4-3-3): Bunn, Hutton, Chester ©, Baker, Amavi, Bacuna, Jedinak (Ayew 75), Gardner (Grealish HT), Adomah, Kodjia (Agbonlahor 86), McCormack Subs not used: Elphick, Gestede, Westwood, Gollini (gk).

Burton (3-5-2): McLaughlin, Mousinho (c), McFadzean (O’Grady 57), McCrory (Beavon 90), Brayford, Irvine, Naylor, Palmer, Dyer, Ward (Williamson 69), Akins Subs not used: Flanagan, Beavon, Harness, Barker, Bywater (gk).