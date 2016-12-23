Tony Xia: Aston Villa in good shape for January transfer window

Tony Xia reckons Villa are better prepared for the upcoming transfer window than they were for his first as the club’s owner.

Villa brought in nine new players last summer following Xia’s £76.2million buyout of Randy Lerner in June and will make further excursions into the market when the window reopens next month.

The club’s board have made no secret of their desire to provide manager Steve Bruce with the best possible squad to sustain a push toward the Championship play-off positions.

Bruce, who replaced Roberto Di Matteo as boss in October, has been involved in planning for the window along with Xia, chief executive Keith Wyness and technical director Steve Round, the latter of whom only joined after the summer window closed.

Xia posted a message on Twitter which read: “Feeling we’ve prepared better than last window. Hopefully we achieve all the mgr wishes!”

Villa hope to tie up a loan deal for Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone and are also in the hunt for Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson.

The club have meanwhile confirmed the upper tier of the Trinity Road Stand will be open for next Thursday’s home game with Leeds.

It will open for the first time for the Boxing Day clash with Burton, which is nearing a sell-out.