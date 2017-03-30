Mark Joyce pulls off biggest win of his career against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Mark Joyce dumped snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan out of the China Open to score one of the biggest wins of his career.

The Walsall potter was today preparing to face home hero Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the event after downing five-time world champion O’Sullivan in a final-frame decider yesterday.

World no.51 Joyce was never behind, but led four times before finally being able to put the Rocket away 62-34 in the decider. The 33-year-old – who is playing for Aldridge in the Inter-Town League this year – recorded a break of 137 along the way to counter two centuries from O’Sullivan to continue his best run of the 2016/17 season so far.

And should he beat world number four Ding today, it would equal his career-best tournament displays – having reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 German Masters, the 2014 World Open and the 2010 UK Championship. Joyce – a professional of 11 years – will add at least £8,000 to his career earnings of £303,516. Meanwhile, yesterday’s vanquished opponent O’Sullivan – who won the Masters at London’s Alexandra Palace in January – has won more than £8.8million across his 25-year career.