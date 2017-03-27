Wolverhampton golfer Aaron Rai claims Kenya Open victory

Wolverhampton golfer Aaron Rai secured another big pay day after winning the Kenya Open.

The 21-year-old earned 28,213 euros after finishing seventh at the European Tour’s Joburg Open last month.

But he did even better at the Challenge Tour event in Kenya with his first-place finish earning him 35,200 euros – roughly £30,000.

Rai, whose mum was born in Kenya, enjoyed four fantastic days at the tournament held at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

The former Wolverhampton Grammar School pupil finished on 17 under par, three better than Frenchman Adrien Saddier.

Incredibly, Rai’s triumph was watched by his mum who had returned to Kenya for the first time in 47 years to watch her son clinch victory on Mother’s Day. And the golfer couldn’t hide his delight at securing top spot.

“It feels amazing – it couldn’t have been a better event to win,” he said.

“With it being Kenya, and with the support of all the Kenyan people as well, it was amazing having my mum here.

“She wanted to come last year but couldn’t unfortunately because of work commitments but I think she picked a good year, the way the week turned out.

“There were some butterflies throughout, and I guess a bit of that is natural, but I think we dealt with it all pretty well and I just feel very fortunate to have won.

“I never felt it was mine until we were on the green on the last hole. You can never take anything for granted in this game until the last putt is made and you know it’s yours.

“It’s been an amazing week and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”