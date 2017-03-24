Former Wolves midfielder Jamie O'Hara joins non-league Billericay Town

Former Wolves midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes he has joined a club “on the up” after signing for non-league Billericay Town.

O’Hara, who has been without a club since leaving Gillingham in September, has agreed an 18-month deal with the Essex club, who play in the Ryman Premier League, the seventh tier of English football.

The 30-year-old, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother during his time out of the game, remains hopeful of one day returning to the professional ranks.

“I have an 18-month contract here but my aim is still to get back into professional football," he said. “I am still only 30 and I have a lot to offer. I had to be realistic about who was going to come in for me. I just want to get on the pitch again."

O’Hara joins former England international Paul Konchesky at Billericay, who are fighting for a play-off spot. The move was meanwhile brokered by former 'The Only Way is Essex' star Mark Wright, who is rumoured to be in talks to buy a stake in the club.

“Mark is a really good friend of mine and he called me asking me to come down," O'Hara told the Basildon Standard.

“I spoke to (owner) Glenn Tamplin and he offered me the chance to join and play a few games before the end of the season and it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Glenn has a lot of ambition and really sees this club going places and I wanted to be a part of that.”

He continued: “I have had quite a few injuries in my career that have held me back a bit.

“Now I am just looking to get back on the football pitch and help the club to hopefully make the play-offs.”

O'Hara joined Wolves from Tottenham for £5million in June 2011 but became deeply unpopular with supporters during the club's fall from the Premier League into League One. He was released in November 2014.