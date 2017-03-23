facebook icon twitter icon
Wolverhampton Sporting sell Dan Westwood to Telford

Wolverhampton Sporting have sold prolific striker Dan Westwood to AFC Telford United.

Dan Westwood (left)

Westwood, aged 25, has scored more than 50 goals this season and jumps up four divisions to join the Bucks - who have netted only 31 times in 34 National League North games this term.

He has caught the eye of several clubs this season and recently got a brace as Sporting lost 3-2 against Evo-Stik Premier outfit Hednesford Town in a Staffordshire Senior Cup quarter final.

Westwood is expected to go straight into the squad for Telford's trip to Brackley Town on Saturday.

