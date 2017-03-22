Martin O’Connor academy is really kicking on

Former Saddlers skipper Martin O’Connor admits he is now getting as much.

satisfaction helping youngsters make their way in the world as he did on the football pitch.

The former midfield battler has just seen his first crop of scholarship students complete qualifications and go out into the world after developing their skills both on the pitch and in the classroom.

Launched two years ago, The Martin O’Connor Education & Football Academy runs in partnership with Chasetown FC.

Its aim is to develop players that will go on and feature for the Scholars’ first-team while also giving them the chance to gain qualifications that will allow them to thrive in the world of sport and business.

Now based at Norton Canes High School, near Cannock, the academy operates in a similar way to youth set-ups at professional clubs – with players training in the morning before heading into the classroom in the afternoon.

And after a successful two years, O’Connor now has around 10 places remaining for the intake he is set to welcome for the new season.

“In many ways, what we are doing is similar to the scholarships they run at universities in America,” the former midfielder said.

“We are a football academy but it’s not about football. It’s education that drives us.

“It’s for talented footballers who are over 16 and keen to develop their football career but also go on to gain qualifications that will open a number of doors – including going to university.

“In the classroom we run BTEC sports diplomas. It’s a basket of qualifications regarding the sports industry.

“It’s not just about football itself. If you’re interested in pursuing a career in nutrition, event management, referring – anything to do with sport, we can help.

“We also give students the chance to incorporate English and maths into their studies if they need to re-sit anything from school.”

O’Connor, who had three stints with the Saddlers, was famously part of the Walsall side that won promotion into the Second Division back in the 1994/95 campaign.

In total he made more than 420 professional appearances after also enjoying spells at Blues, Peterborough and Shrewsbury.

And now the 49-year-old admits he is enjoying watching youngsters thrive both on the field and in the classroom.

“Education wise we are thriving,” O’Connor continued. “Our attendance has been 95 per cent because the lads know the training is good so they knuckle down and stay on track. I’m about to say goodbye to my first intake. On the football front they have been very successful.

“We have had some of guys go on trial at Walsall. We had a couple get to Wrexham and Chester so the standard is high.

“We’ve got around 45 places for next season and around 10 places still available. I’m keen to hear from anyone who thinks this academy could be for them.”

Promising footballers eager to join O’Connor’s academy are now being invited to attend a trial day taking place at Burntwood Leisure Centre on April 10.

Registration opens at 9.30am with the trial beginning at 10am. Email Martin O’Connor at: Moc@mocefa.hotmail.co.uk