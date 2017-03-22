E&S Football Podcast - Ful of praise at Craven

Listen to Episode 32 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers and Matt Wilson.

The boys assess a fantastic week for both clubs as Wolves made it three wins on the bounce at Fulham and Albion produced the performance of the season to defeat Arsenal.

There's a new feature as the panel discuss 'what's missing' to get to the next level.

The latest twitter trolls are called out in the popular section, 'Abuse of the Week.'

And as always we have Rickie Lambert watch,'Massive in..,' predictions, the quiz and more.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.