England coach Eddie Jones can inspire a generation at Stourbridge

Stourbridge Rugby Club has scored a massive coup by booking England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones as the headline speaker at a £100-a-head lunch.

The Australian is the toast of rugby having just guided England to the Six Nations championship after previously leading them to their record 18th successive victory.

He will be joined by former Stourbridge head coach and Australian international Glen Ella, British and Irish Lions international John Bentley, TV antiques expert Philip Serrell and Lord Digby Jones – former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry at the business lunch.

Stourbridge Rugby chairman Robin Edwards said the excitement is building ahead of the event, which will see more than 1,100 guests. Tickets are still available and cost £95, plus VAT.

But demand for the event has been strong and tickets are being snapped up fast.

Edwards said it was ‘massive’ that Jones was coming to Stourbridge Rugby club.

Jones is set to meet junior coaches and players from the club.

Chairman Robin Edwards hopes England head coach Eddie Jones can inspire their younger players ahead of his eagerly-anticipated

visit on May 5.

Jones, who has won the 2017 Six Nations title with England, will hold training sessions with the club’s players and staff, including the junior sides

Chairman Robin Edwards has called the visit of England’s head coach ‘massive’ for the club, and believes Jones will inspire the club’s players.

Jones will hold morning training sessions prior to the club’s corporate lunch event.

It is also being attended by Australian full-back coach Glen Ella, who was head coach at Stourbridge in the early 1990s and went on to become England backs coach under Jones.

Demand for the event has been huge, and as a result event organisers have had to increase the capacity of the venue compared to when it was held last year.

Edwards said: “We are massively looking forward to hosting the event. Eddie is well known on the rugby circuit.

“He has proved incredibly successful in England, and we at Stourbridge can learn from his success.

“Eddie has got connections to Stourbridge, alongside Glen. Eddie knows our former captain Jon Collins, they are personal friends.

“It will be a great opportunity to learn from the very best. He will be giving feedback during the sessions.

“Eddie has brought a fresh approach to England’s game.

“We have had so much demand for the event that we had to extend the marquee this year.

“This is our premier event of the season.”

England, under Jones’s leadership, had the chance to beat the record for the most international test matches won in a row – which was set by New Zealand.

But the defeat against Ireland, which cut short England’s hopes of winning the competition Grand Slam, meant they instead levelled the record of 18 wins.

The defeat also marked the first loss that Jones had suffered as head coach of England.

The event will also see Wasps bring along some of their silverware that they have previously won and put in on display for crowds to see.

Ella – who made four international appearances for Australia – is being welcomed back to the club where he will also be taking to the stage as guest-speaker.

Edwards, who has been at the club for more than 40 years, said: “Glen was a club captain in the early 90s and he trained me when I was at the club.

“I used I play in the second row, as number eight, and also a flanker.

“I used to play pretty much anywhere in the pack.”

The event will begin at 11am, before lunch takes place at 1pm and the speakers will take to the stage from 1.30pm.

To book a ticket to the event, call 01384 395000 or e-mail srfcmaylunch@stourbridgerugby.com