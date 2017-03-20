Fans flock to say farewell to legend Peter Karlsson

A bumper crowd flocked to Monmore Green to bid a final farewell to Wolves speedway hero Peter Karlsson.

One of the club’s all-time greats, who first rode for Wolves in 1990, the super Swede was given a fitting send-off last night. Joined by good friend and current Wolves star Freddie Lindgren to make up the Wolves Legends, the duo – with the help of reserves Kyle Howarth and Max Clegg – came out on top against six other pairings including the Swedish Wolves – Jacob Thorssell and Magnus Karlsson.

“It has been a pleasure. It has been fantastic,” said Karlsson. “I am thrilled, very pleased the event went as well as it did – everybody who turned up seemed to enjoy it.

“All the riders put on a good show, I saw out a few and gave some of the reserves a go so it was a good night all-round.”

Former World Champion Sam Ermolenko was also on hand on the evening which saw an auction take place in the main bar following the races, selling Karlsson kevlars, helmets and team race jackets. Karlsson added: “It has been a life-changing experience for me here.

“I came here while I was pretty young and I lived here for a while and learnt so much.

“This club means a lot to me and I would like to thank everybody who came out for the event, I hope they had a good time.

“Wolverhampton, it feels like – and has been – a second home to me.”