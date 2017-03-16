facebook icon twitter icon
European title shot for Stourbridge's Sam Eggington

Stourbridge boxing star Sam Eggington has been handed a shot at a European title.

The 23-year-old welterweight will take on Ceferino Rodriguez for the Spaniard’s EBU belt at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena on May 13.

Eggington is aiming to continue his ascent in the sport after notching up the most impressive victory of his career earlier this month with an eighth-round stoppage of two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi.

Already a mandatory challenger for the EBU belt, Eggington’s clash with Ceferino was yesterday confirmed as chief support for a show topped by Birmingham fighter Kal Yafai’s first defence of his WBA super flyweight crown.

