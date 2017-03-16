Albion outlook: West Brom fans have their say on Everton, Europe and Arsenal

Take a look at our weekly Albion outlook, where Baggies fans give their say on all the happenings at West Brom.

Sarah Rudge, Wolverhampton

So the distinct possibility of European football is over for this season. Defeat at Goodison Park all but rubber-stamped the fact that an eighth-place finish is likely to be the best we can hope for.

A lot of disgruntled fans voiced their opinion after the game, slating Tony Pulis and his ‘defensive tactics’ which to a certain extent I agree with. However, due to the sheer calibre of players at Everton’s disposal, I am inclined to believe that if we had attempted to match them in an attacking sense we would have been beaten anyway.

The likes of Lukaku, Barkley and Mirallas are quality footballers and, with no disrespect to our players, when comparing them to Rondon, Morrison and even Chadli we are still not able to compete with them over a sustained period of time.

I was puzzled when Brunt and Morrison were dropped but even with them on the pitch I’m still not convinced we’d have got a much better result. The absence of Matt Phillips has made it clear to see his return will be vital if we want to bounce back against Arsenal.

Pat Frost, Telford

Is it just me who gets annoyed when other fans start moaning about our football club?

This outburst comes on the back of an Everton fan doing a piece on what he titled ‘Tony Pulis, The Football Anti-Christ’. He should have done his homework before he started slaughtering us and our head coach.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the fact we are eighth in the Premier League with our squad is nothing short of miraculous.

I’ve started looking at summer holidays now we probably aren’t going to make the Europa League. But still, it was great to be able to even talk about qualifying for Europe.

The Albion Foundation made the headlines this week. They work so hard on providing great opportunities for people, and making people happy. What a fantastic job they do.

Asley Neville, West Brom

Despite it being a great season, the one thing that we have been starved of as fans is a victory against a traditional top six team – although the victory away at Leicester was superb, especially given the company they are keeping in the Champions League quarter-finals!

Playing Arsenal is never easy, considering the phenomenal array of talent at the disposal of one of the greatest Premier League managers, but I would love to upset them on Saturday lunchtime.

Given our strong home form this season, the apparent willingness of the team to show that they aren’t ‘on the beach’ yet and the unrest at Arsenal involving the fans and Alexis Sanchez, there are small signs that this could be the game where we pick up three points against a big side.