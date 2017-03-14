Reanne Evans into World Championship qualifying

Reanne Evans has had her place in the qualifying stages of the 2017 World Championship confirmed.

The Dudley potter – who is currently out in Singapore defending her World Women’s Championship – will be the only woman to compete in the qualifying stages, with the aim of joining the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby at The Crucible.

Qualifying takes place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield from April 5-12.

Evans and Netherton’s Maria Catalano both won their opening Women’s Championship matches 5-0 yesterday. The top two from each of the eight groups qualify for the knockout stages from Thursday.