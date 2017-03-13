PUBLISHED: March 13, 2017 9:05 am LAST UPDATED: March 13, 2017 9:08 am Reanne Evans eyes 12th world snooker title

Dudley potting ace Reanne Evans was today beginning her pursuit of a 12th world snooker title in Singapore.

The 31-year-old defending champion and top seed has been drawn in Group C for the tournament, which is being staged outside the UK for the first time in 20 years, alongside India’s Suniti Damani, Thailand’s Nutcharut Wongharuthai and home favourite Hoe Shu Wah.

Netherton’s Maria Catalano, the third seed, will meanwhile face India’s Vidya Pillai, Ireland’s Paula Judge and South Korea’s Jeong Min Park as she began her bid for the trophy and £5,000 winner’s prize.

The top two players in each group will advance to the knockout stages, which begin on Thursday.