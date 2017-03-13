Jess Varnish: Heads must roll if leak proved

Jess Varnish wants to see members of the British Cycling board ousted if it is shown they reversed the findings of an internal investigation into her removal from the governing body’s elite programme.

A leaked draft version of the report from an independent review into British Cycling’s “culture and climate” accuses the board of “sanitising” and even “reversing” the findings of British Cycling director Alex Russell’s internal probe in an attempt to clear former technical director Shane Sutton.

Halesowen’s Varnish had accused Sutton of using sexist language towards her when he told her of her release, saying the Australian told her to “go and have a baby” – claims he denies.

Varnish said: “I’m not surprised. I had absolutely no faith in the investigation from the get-go. I had been there for a long time and basically I had no faith in it whatsoever so unfortunately I’m not shocked by that.

“Now there needs to be changes.

“These people can’t be still in there if they’ve reversed facts. They can’t still be able to be on that board.”

The draft report leaked on Friday delivered a damning indictment of “dysfunctional” and “inept” leadership overseeing a programme in which a “culture of fear” exists, where dissenting voices are shown the door, and bullying and sexism is tolerated.