Wolves speedway to be screened on BT

BT Sport has snapped up the rights to British Speedway’s Premiership for the upcoming season.

Champions Wolverhampton Wolves and the seven other Premiership clubs feature in 18 televised matches throughout the summer on the channel, which will also be showing the FIM Speedway Grand Prix and Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup for a second season.

Terry Russell, of Go Speed International Ltd who negotiated the new deal, said: “Our thanks go to BT Sport for welcoming British Speedway into their stable of sport.

“We are extremely pleased British Speedway has a home on TV and of course it sits very nicely alongside the GP and World Cup. It’s good news for the sport in general and I’m sure our fans will enjoy the coverage BT Sport provide.

“There will be 18 shows throughout the summer and into the autumn, including the play-offs. These are exciting times and we look forward to working with BT Sport.”