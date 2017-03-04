Watch Luke Benbow score wonder goal in thrilling Stourbridge win
Who says Non-League football doesn't have quality? Watch this cracking strike from Luke Benbow in Stourbridge's 5-3 win over Matlock.
In what proved to be one of the games of the season for the Glassboys, Benbow capped a fine performance with the stunning free-kick which wouldn't be out of place in a Premier League match.
Boom, you ain't going to see a better goal today @StourbridgeFC @NonLeaguePaper @NonLeagueAD @nonleagueshow pic.twitter.com/QsAhNewgBz— Stourbridge Wolves (@troutbeckwolf) March 4, 2017
The goal helped the Glassboys to a memorable 5-3 win over Matlock, and just adds to their amazing season as they sit second in the table and featured in a memorable FA Cup run.
