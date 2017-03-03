E&S Football Podcast - R, R & R: Reading, Rondon and Relegation

Listen to Episode 29 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers and Matt Wilson.

The boys assess Wolves' battle against relegation and Albion's hopes for Europe.

There's a new 'Key to the Season' segment and a shocking 'Cheat-gate' in the quiz.

The latest twitter trolls are called out in the popular new section, 'Abuse of the Week.'

And as always we have Rickie Lambert watch,'Massive in..,' predictions and more.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.