Paul Robinson's suspension withdrawn following clash with Wolves' Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson has seen his three match suspension withdrawn after his claim of wrongful dismissal were upheld.

The veteran defender was shown a red card following a clash with Wolves forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in the second half of Wolves' 2-1 loss, but has now seen his suspension withdrawn.

The sending off buoyed Paul Lambert's men, but ultimately had no effect on the result as Birmingham held firm to take all three points at Molineux.

It means that the 38-year-old will be available for Blues' upcoming games against Leeds United, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City.