Aaron Rai claims first European Tour top ten finish

Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai claimed a first European Tour top ten finish at the rain-hit Joburg Open.

The 21-year-old finished in a tie for seventh place, claiming winnings of 28,213 euros in a tournament reduced to just three rounds, after torrential rain flooded the course at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

Rai, playing in just his third European Tour event, had come flying out of the blocks in Thursday’s opening round, carding a seven under par 65.

The former Wolverhampton Grammar School pupil was unable to maintain the momentum over the weekend, though neither he nor his competitors were helped by the weather, which led to play being abandoned before the leaders had begun their third round on Saturday.

That in turn led organisers to reduce the tournament length by 18 holes and Rai, still very much in contention at that stage, looked set to make a charge when he birdied three of yesterday’s opening nine holes.

But a double bogey on the par four 11th halted his progress and though he rebounded to score two more birdies, his hopes of victory were gone. Rai’s final score of 12 under par was three shots behind winner and home favourite Darren Fichardt.

Staffordshire’s Robert Rock finished down in 78th position, a final round of 72 leaving him four under par for the tournament.