E&S Football Podcast - Episode 28 - Beating the Blues??

Listen to Episode 28 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers.

The boys look back at Wolves' FA Cup defeat to Chelsea and preview Friday's big derby against Blues at Molineux.

There's a new and hugely successful segment as Judah introduces the 'worry-o-meter' to the show...

The latest twitter trolls are called out in the popular new section, 'Abuse of the Week.'

And as always we have Rickie Lambert watch,'Massive in..,' predictions and more.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.