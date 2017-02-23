Wolves Women score four in cup victory over Bedworth United Ladies

Wolves Women advanced to the semi-finals of the Birmingham County Cup with a 4-1 victory at Bedworth United Ladies.

The visitors started the game the stronger of the two sides and made it pay with a goal from Jen Anslow in the 21st minute.

Andrea Whetton doubled the score just four minutes later, breaking her goal drought to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Wolves rounded off the first half with a third goal in the 43rd minute as Hattie James notched her second in two games.

Their dominance continued with a goal in just the third minute of the second half as Jade Cross added to her tally for the season.

Although Bedworth scored a consolation goal, Wolves continued to control the game, with youngsters Chloe Evans, Esme Moran and Ruby Meeson all coming on and contributing to a fine win.

Manager Tim Dudding said: “It was a clinical and well-executed performance from us.

“We came with a specific game plan to progress through to the semi-finals, and they pulled through showing their quality on the pitch.

“There were periods through the game in which our performance wasn’t up to scratch, but we managed the game effectively enough to win.

“We look to take one game at a time and we’ll be keeping an eye on the draw to see who we’ll face in the semi-finals.”

Wolves Women now turn their attention back to the league this Sunday in a top-of-the-table clash with promotion rivals Loughborough Foxes. With only one team promoted, this is a crucial game. The Foxes currently sit on top of the table, with Wolves just three points behind with two games in hand. Wolves have already beaten the Foxes twice this season – in league and cup, so they will be hoping to do the same next weekend to put them in pole position for promotion.

The game will be played at Hednesford Town FC with a 2pm kick-off. Admission is £2 or concessions £1.