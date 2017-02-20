Wembley hope over for Sporting Khalsa

Sporting Khalsa's FA Vase dream ended in disappointment, crashing out to fellow Midland League side Coleshill with barely a whimper.

Two first-half goals – by Dean Rathbone and a Brad Lawley own goal – ultimately decided the game, although in truth the home side were excellent value for their victory.

Khalsa actually came out of the blocks the faster, a Craig Bannister effort was blazed over in the first minute and Tim Jackson’s probing crosses were causing mayhem in the box.

But Coleshill’s counter-attacking play is perfectly suited to their 3G surface and on eight minutes they went ahead, a fine surge down the left and three crisp passes gave Rathbone the opportunity which he took in style.

Khalsa took time to settle after the setback and a key turning point came in the 40th minute, when Yusifu Ceesay’s goal was controversially disallowed for offside.

The decision left an even more bitter taste when two minutes later Khalsa found themselves two down when a superb run and cross by Reece Leek down the right ended with Lawley turning the ball past Tom Turner and into his own net.

The second half would require a huge effort on the part of the visitors to turn around and, although faring better, the miracle comeback never looked likely.

Khalsa’s best chance came on 68 minutes, Ceesay brilliantly wrongfooting the defence and creating a clear shooting opportunity, only to blaze the effort high over the bar.

Equally wasteful at the other end was Nadat who should have converted from a great cross by Rathbone.