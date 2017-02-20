Stafford Rangers' Josh Gordon begins dream trial with Leicester City

Stafford Rangers boss Neil Kitching has wished Josh Gordon all the best as the striker embarks on a week-long trial with Premier League champions Leicester City today.

The 22-year-old, who has been given a chance to become the Foxes’ next Jamie Vardy, has netted 11 goals in 18 games for Boro including a superb solo effort to seal their 3-2 win over Workington on Saturday.

Neil Kitching’s side play six levels below Leicester in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, but Gordon has the caught the eye of several clubs since he moved from Nantwich Town a few months ago.

“We’re really pleased that a player that’s played for us has been given such an opportunity,” said Kitching. “Since we signed him he’s made a real impact. He deserves this opportunity and he goes with our best wishes.

“Obviously we don’t want to lose him, but when a Premier League club comes calling you have to give your players the chance to go and prove themselves.”

Gordon is a youth sports coach from the Stoke and Nantwich area, but the week-long trial has coincided with half-term and so he’s been given time off work to train with Leicester.

He is due to play for the Foxes under-23s on Friday, but will not be neglecting Rangers, who have an important game against Rushall Olympic tomorrow.

“First and foremost Josh is a Stafford Rangers player, his commitment is to us,” confirmed Kitching. “He’s available for the Rushall game and he’ll be back with us next Saturday. After that, we’ll see.”

Leicester are renowned for picking up non-league gems after they bought Vardy off Fleetwood Town for £1million.

And Kitching reckons Gordon has the same work ethic as last season’s Premier League top scorer.

“He epitomises what non-league is all about,” said Kitching. “He’s one of the most hard-working strikers, he puts everything into every game like it’s his last, his desire and commitment and work rate are second to none.”

In recent weeks, left-back Cohen Brammall joined Arsenal from Hednesford Town, while university student Harry Flowers – grandson of Wolves legend Ron Flowers – signed for Burnley.