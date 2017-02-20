Bilston want to bring the old boys to book

Bilston Town are looking for some help as they plan a trip down memory lane.

The West Midlands League outfit want to put tales from the club’s past down in print and are calling on fans, former players and committee members to come forward with their anecdotes, memories and special moments from the Steelmen’s past.

Local author and club historian Jay Hearst has been commissioned to follow up the successful ‘History of Bilston Town FC’ book he penned in 2015 with a publication based on the more human side of Bilston Town, rather than its factual past. And chairman Graham Hodson is keen to spread the word.

“Christmas 2015 saw us publish a book, written by Jay, The History of Bilston Town FC, which was particularly well received,” said Hodson, who has been chairman since 2009.

“Based on the success of that, and the feedback received, we’ve commissioned Jay to write a second book, this time recalling anecdotes, memories, moments etc, from former and current players, management and supporters.

“We are looking for stories of the characters that played for or supported Bilston down the years and we want players, supporters, managers or committee members to recall their most memorable games, momentous occasions or cup runs.

“Young and old, local folk, anyone who has a story to tell relating to the club, we want to hear it,

“The aim is to obtain as many stories or anecdotes or memories as possible, compile and collate them, then publish them in a book, giving a real human edge as to why Bilston Town FC is such a unique and special football club, and retains such a special affection for so many people.

“Some of the stories we have already received make fantastic, nostalgic reading.”

The late 50s and 60 were arguably the club’s boom time and Hodgson is especially keen to get players from that era involved and hopefully those that played in the first round FA Cup clash with Halifax at Queen Street in 1968.

The Steelmen made the second round of the competition in 1972, when they were edged out 1-0 in a replay on home soil by Barnet.

“The late 50s and 60s were great times for the club,” added Hodson. “Players such as Ron McDermott were legends for the club.

“He scored 76 goals in one season and that is still a record for the Birmingham Works/West Midlands League.

“The FA Cup matches against Halifax and Barnet were also great occasions. We lost 1-0 to Barnet with QPR waiting in round three.

“Any tales from those games would be great.

“We also had a good period when Joe Jackson was here in the 90s and former Wolves player Steve Daley, who was once Britain’s most expensive footballer, also managed us for a while.

“We formed a former players’ association a few years ago and when we meet up the old players have always got a story to tell.

“Hopefully we will get some of them down on paper now.”

Anyone with a story to tell about the club should email either graham_hodson@hotmail.co.uk or bilstontownfcbook@outlook.com