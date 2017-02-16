Episode 27 - Wolves FA Cup special - You Conte beat Wolves Antonio!

Listen to Episode 27 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers and Andy Turton.

The boys look back at the weekend's action and discuss which player they want to make their personal Valentine.

We preview the huge FA Cup clash with Chelsea at Molineux and predict the starting line-up.

The latest twitter trolls are called out in the popular new segment, 'Abuse of the Week.'

That's followed by a little bit of Family Fortunes with a hint of the Generation Game.

As always we have Rickie Lambert watch,'Massive in..,' predictions, breaking news and much more.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.