England cricket captain Joe Root stops for coffee, questions and selfies in Wolverhampton

New England cricket captain Joe Root was in Wolverhampton today for a coffee and a chat with university students.

The 26-year-old Test skipper was in the city centre to tour the University of Wolverhampton and share his expertise with students before heading to Walsall to help with a coaching session.

And the baby-faced Yorkshireman delighted staff at Zuri Coffee when he popped into the Lichfield Street shop before meeting staff and students at the city campus around the corner.

Joe Root in Zuri Coffee in Wolverhampton city centre before a Q&A at the university today. Photo: Sham Sharma
Joe Root sits down for a chat with Trevor, the Express & Star papier mache sculpture at the University of Wolverhampton

Root was joined by Wolverhampton cycling legend Hugh Porter for an hour-long Q&A in the Millenium City Building and posed for selfies with audience members after answering questions on subjects ranging from inspiring youngsters to Kevin Pietersen.

The top-order batsman then donned a white jacket in university science labs, sat in a Formula 3 racing car and stopped for a chat with a life-sized papier mache sculpture made entirely out of Express & Star newspapers.

This afternoon he was due to take part in a coaching session in Walsall.

The visit came about through the university's sponsorship of Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club – where Root and former England skipper Michael Vaughan began their careers.

Long recognised as one of the best batsmen in international Test cricket, Root this week made the step up from vice-captain to captain of the five-day team after Alastair Cook's resignation.

His reign will begin with home series against South Africa and the West Indies in the summer before England head to Australia to defend the Ashes in November.

