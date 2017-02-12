Grandson of Wolves legend Ron Flowers signs for Burnley

Harry Flowers, the grandson of Wolves legend Ron Flowers, is believed to have signed a two-year contract and made a dream move to Premier League side Burnley.

The 20-year-old centre half, from Brocton near Stafford, had been spotted playing for Sheffield Hallam University where he had been studying marketing.

He went on trial with the Lancashire club and it’s thought he’s now penned a two-year deal.

Flowers had been playing for Midland Football League Premier Division side Brocton at weekends, while studying during the week.

But he’s now risen a remarkable eight levels of football to move to the top-flight Clarets, potentially swapping games against Walsall Wood and Tividale for Manchester United and Chelsea.

The university’s football team tweeted: “Buzzing to say Harry Flowers has officially signed a two-year contract with Burnley.”

Flowers replied to the tweet: “I can’t put into words what Sheffield Hallam football has done for me,” adding the hashtag ‘dream come true’.

And Flowers later tweeted: “Gutted to be leaving Brocton, 100 per cent believe the will pull off the great escape! “

Brocton are currently bottom of the league.

Grandfather Ron won three league titles with Wolves and two FA Cups.

He was part of the England squad that won the 1966 World Cup and won 49 caps in total, as well as making more than 500 appearances for Wolves.

Harry’s father Glenn runs the Ron Flowers Sports shop in Queen Street, Wolverhampton.

He told the Express & Star last week that Harry's Burnley trial had come as a huge shock.

"He hadn't even told his grandfather," Glenn said.

"To my knowledge Harry never let on who his grandfather is - he did it all on his own.

"His grandfather is absolutely delighted for him. There are not many people who get an opportunity like this."

Brocton boss David Berks said the youngster had the raw attributes required - speed, strength, height, aggression and natural football ability.

He told the Staffordshire Newsletter: "He is a good leader who understands the importance of the team and his commitment to Brocton is evident, with him travelling back from Sheffield every week – even when injured."

"Clearly he has pedigree with his family and he will be well guided in the future.

"Everyone at the club is delighted for Harry as he is such a level headed lad who I can see progressing with the right coaching to make the best of his raw talent."