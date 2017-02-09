Chris Brunt agrees new deal at West Brom

Chris Brunt has agreed a new deal at Albion which will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2018.

Under the terms of the agreement the 32-year-old’s deal will extend by a further year, through to 2019, should he trigger an appearance based clause next season.

Brunt, the Baggies second-longest serving player, has been in sparkling form since returning from a serious knee injury in November, netting three goals in 17 appearances.

His contract had been due to expire at the end of the current season.

Head coach Tony Pulis, said: “Chris has been a stalwart of this football club for a long time and he is a valued and popular member of the squad.

“It’s great that he has extended his contract and he has shown great character to return from his injury in the manner he has.

“His form has been terrific since returning to the team and long may that continue.”

Brunt joined Albion from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2007 and the new deal means he will celebrate a decade at The Hawthorns this summer.

In total, he has made 331 appearances for Albion, scoring 45 goals.