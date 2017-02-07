Hednesford Town's Paul Casey resigns as Pitmen boss

Hednesford Town boss Paul Casey has quit after a meeting with club officials.

Casey, who only took over in November last year, has seen the Pitmen slide from fourth in the Evo-Stik Premier when he took over to 12th now.

He was able to lead the side to just three league victories in that time while suffering six defeats since replacing Liam McDonald, who left for National League side Solihull Moors.

His departure this morning came just 24 hours after the club advertised for a new first team coach to assist Casey with team affairs at Keys Park.

A club statement said: "Following a meeting with Hednesford Town Football Club officials, we can confirm that Paul Casey has resigned from his position as first team manager."

No other details were released by the club.

It is understood club officials are due to speak to players about the decision tonight.

Casey was not available for comment when contacted by the Express & Star.