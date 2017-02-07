E&S Football Podcast - Episode 26 - You're a banker!?

Listen to Episode 26 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers and Matt Wilson.

The boys look back at the weekend's action and discuss all the news surrounding Helder Costa and Saido Berahino.

We also preview Wolves' Sky TV clash with Newcastle and Albion's trip to West Ham.

Tim,Nathan and Matt call out their latest twitter trolls in the popular new segment, 'Abuse of the Week.'

That's followed by a little bit of Family Fortunes with a hint of Mastermind.

As always we have Rickie Lambert watch,'Massive in..,' predictions, breaking news and much more.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.