Chasetown hit form to net a big win

Chasetown A were the big winners in the latest round of Wolverhampton City Netball League clashes.

They powered to a resounding 43-19 victory over Lucas, but two other top flight matches were a lot tighter as Sam 2 were edged out 17-16 by Whitmore Y and Whitmore X beat Dolls 1 26-23.

More on this story: Wolverhampton netball dish out awards

After a steady start Sapphires got into gear in the second half of their match with Phoenix, player of the match Marina Gibbons helping them triumph 22-11.

In Division Four, Jupiter managed to see off Whitmore B 22-20 to climb up to third in the table.