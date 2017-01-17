Transfer Rumours - January 17th

Expressandstar.com brings you all of the latest transfer talk from Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall.

We are not saying they are true – just that they are out there.

Wolves

Wolves and West Bromwich Albion are set to compete for the signature of Brentford’s Kevin Dunn

Despite being aged just 17-years-old, the winger has impressed in Brentford’s youth system and is already playing for their U23 side. Currently Dunn and the rest of the youth team of the Bees is away on a tour of Germany and Denmark.

West Brom

West Brom and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for former Walsall FC loanee Josh Ginnelly.

The two sides are reportedly set to battle with Leicester City for the signature of winger Ginnelly, 19, who is currently at Burnley.

Ginnelly joined Walsall on loan in July and made his Saddlers debut in the EFL Cup defeat to Yeovil in August.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are hoping to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United to the signing of Bury defender Jacob Bedeau.

Villa have already brought in Sam Johnstone to Villa Park on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, and whilst fans may have their eyes on big-name signings, Villa may actually land a player for the future this month.

Walsall

All quiet at the Banks's.